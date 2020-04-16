Fischer confirms 34 new coronavirus cases in Jefferson County, 2 more deaths

Fischer confirms 34 new coronavirus cases in Jefferson County, 2 more deaths
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday announced 34 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths in Jefferson County. (Source: WebEx)
By John P. Wise | April 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 4:14 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday announced 34 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths in Jefferson County.

During his daily video briefing, the mayor confirmed there are now 721 positive cases across the county, and 57 people have died from the virus that has caused a global crisis.

The patients who died were a 78-year-old man and a person in his or her 90s.

Fischer said about 65 percent of the patients who have died were white, and about 33 percent of the fatalities have been black. The latter figure was troubling to Fischer, who noted that blacks only make up about 23 percent of the county’s population.

Fischer also gave an update on cases among the city’s first-responder teams:

+ LMPD: 3 positive cases, 2 have returned to work

+ Louisville Fire: 2 positive cases, both have returned to work

+ Metro EMS: 2 positive cases, 1 has returned to work

+ LMDC: 1 positive case, patient recovering at home

+ Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 3 positive cases, all 3 are recovering at home

Also, Fischer said, 45 LMDC inmates have been tested; 42 of the results were negative, and three others are pending.

Mayor Fischer COVID-19 Update 4-16-2020

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer is providing an update on COVID-19 in the city. See more local news about the coronavirus here >> http://bit.ly/33b9ZsG

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Thursday, April 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.