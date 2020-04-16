Fischer confirms 34 new coronavirus cases in Jefferson County, 2 more deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday announced 34 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing, the mayor confirmed there are now 721 positive cases across the county, and 57 people have died from the virus that has caused a global crisis.
The patients who died were a 78-year-old man and a person in his or her 90s.
Fischer said about 65 percent of the patients who have died were white, and about 33 percent of the fatalities have been black. The latter figure was troubling to Fischer, who noted that blacks only make up about 23 percent of the county’s population.
Fischer also gave an update on cases among the city’s first-responder teams:
+ LMPD: 3 positive cases, 2 have returned to work
+ Louisville Fire: 2 positive cases, both have returned to work
+ Metro EMS: 2 positive cases, 1 has returned to work
+ LMDC: 1 positive case, patient recovering at home
+ Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 3 positive cases, all 3 are recovering at home
Also, Fischer said, 45 LMDC inmates have been tested; 42 of the results were negative, and three others are pending.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.