FORECAST: Friday brings wind and rain

Showers increase north of I-64 by midday Friday. The band of rain will slowly push south into central Kentucky by late afternoon. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph by evening. Highs will be in the 40s north of Louisville and 70s to the south. Showers end Friday night as they slowly work their way to the south and east. Temperatures will fall into the 30s as we dry out.