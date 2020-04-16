FORECAST: Friday brings wind and rain

- Rain likely on Friday
- Warmer weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds on the increase overnight. Chilly temperatures, but not as cold as the past couple of nights. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Showers increase north of I-64 by midday Friday. The band of rain will slowly push south into central Kentucky by late afternoon. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph by evening. Highs will be in the 40s north of Louisville and 70s to the south. Showers end Friday night as they slowly work their way to the south and east. Temperatures will fall into the 30s as we dry out.
Some frost can’t be ruled out in suburban and rural areas by Saturday morning. Clouds decrease early Saturday. With plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, highs will warm to near 60°.
