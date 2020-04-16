FORECAST: Partly sunny, pleasant Thursday; rain returns Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon as clouds roll in from the west. Enough sunshine will get through those clouds to push highs into the 50s. Temperatures may be slightly cooler in areas that see the clouds move in first.
Clouds increase tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. We look to stay dry overnight.
Showers increase along and north of I-64 by midday Friday. The rain band will slowly push south into central Kentucky by the late afternoon. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph over Kentucky. Highs will vary from the 40s north to near 70 south Showers end Friday night as they slowly work their way to the south and east. Temperatures will fall into the 30s as we dry out.
