FORECAST: Partly sunny, pleasant Thursday; rain returns Friday

Showers increase along and north of I-64 by midday Friday. The rain band will slowly push south into central Kentucky by the late afternoon. It will be a windy day with gusts up to 30 mph over Kentucky. Highs will vary from the 40s north to near 70 south Showers end Friday night as they slowly work their way to the south and east. Temperatures will fall into the 30s as we dry out.