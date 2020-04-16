Grayson Co. native named Spalding University head women’s basketball coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spalding University has named a former assistant coach at Georgetown College as the replacement to retiring head coach Charlie Just.
Kylee Gorby was named Thursday to head coach of the Golden Eagles. The 26-year-old Leitchfield native is a former standout player at Asbury University and spent three seasons on the staff of Coach James Jackson at Georgetown.
“We’re very excited to have Coach Gorby as our new head women’s basketball coach,” said Athletic Director Roger Burkman in a release announcing Gorby's hiring. “She brings a lot of energy, determination and a strong work ethic. Coach Gorby is exactly what Spalding University needs in a coach and role model for our student-athletes.”
Just, who spent 15 seasons as the women’s head coach, announced his retirement this spring. He is the all-time wins leader at Spalding, a member of the NCAA Division III St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program at Spalding University,” Gorby said. “This institution is rich in tradition, and has leadership and vision. To lead a collegiate basketball program in the state of Kentucky is a dream come true.
“I want to thank Coach Charlie Just for the foundation he laid here at Spalding, and I am looking forward to building upon that success.”
Gorby inherits a program that was runner-up of the 2020 SLIAC Tournament and has appeared twice in the NCAA Tournament since the Golden Eagles became eligible for the Division III postseason in 2012-13.
