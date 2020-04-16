Home of the Innocents is in dire need of personal care items. Here’s how you can help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Home of the Innocents provides a number of services to the most vulnerable children in Kentucky. And right now, Home of the Innocents needs your help.
The facility is in need of personal care items for residents, and Louisville chef Madeleine Dee has created 10x The Helping Hands, an Amazon wish list that allows the community to give with just the click of a mouse.
The goal is to collect 10 of each item within 10 days, and the drive ends this Saturday, the 18th, at 11:59 PM!
Anyone can order from the curated list of items requested and simply check out through the usual Amazon channels. Those items will be shipped directly to the Home of the Innocents and to those children in need.
To donate through 10x The Helping Hands, click here.
