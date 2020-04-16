Hundreds of beds for COVID-19 patients ready at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Expo Center is now ready to accept COVID-19 patients.
Governor Andy Beshear wanted the area set up in case Kentucky sees a surge in cases.
More than 230 National Guard members worked from April 11 to April 14 to get the facility ready.
The 288 bed site is located in the south wing of the center and can expand up to 2,000 beds.
Nearly 200 troops are on standby to provide care, including 82 doctors, nurses and medics.
The facility is for COVID-19 patients who are in their final days of recovery and do not need intensive medical care.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.