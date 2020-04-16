JCPS nurses providing help and comfort during NTI

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With Jefferson County Public Schools families now in their second week of Non-Traditional Instruction, nurses with the district are checking on students and connecting with families via Facetime, phone calls and Google Classroom. Now that buildings, like Wilkerson Elementary are closed, nurses who may normally see some students with health issues several times a day are now working to figure out how to best help those families at home.
"It's exciting for them to get to see my face and for me to see their sweet faces because I miss them so much," said Katie Heim Arnold, the Wilkerson Elementary nurse.
Wednesday night, we happened to catch a Facebook post from Arnold getting plenty of loves and likes, after she was able to check in with more than 40 of her students who have health issues.
"I offer support to the parents," Arnold said, "it's hard for them as well trying to figure out a routine."
Her students have a number of chronic conditions and health concerns.
"It can be anything from food allergies or asthma to G-tubes, catheterizations for kids."
Being separated now isn't easy, as many students see Nurse Katie more than a some of their teachers. Arnold told us of her diabetic students.
"I see them three times a day," Arnold said, "and I have a few other kids that I see two to three times a day as well."
As school districts are staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic, many like JCPS are adapting with their own tele-health efforts offering videos, tips and talking one on one with a nurse or therapist.
"We are all learning new things and we are all learning new things differently," said Eva Stone, JCPS District Manager for Health Services.
There are six nurse practitioners overseeing the program. They can help families who may need help with medications or other issues.
"Our nurses have gone way above and beyond," Stone said, "I mean they are creating their own Google Classrooms in some of the schools so any student who needs support can enroll."
Because some schools have contractors, nurses like Arnold have a few more schools for the time being. She added Johnsontown Road Elementary, Cane Run Elementary and Valley High School to her list.
Arnold says one more positive is that she can also be another resource and relief for some families with questions about NTI technology.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.