Jones Prepares for WNBA Draft

Now, after four years at U of L, Jones expects to hear her name called on Friday night in the WNBA Draft. “To further my basketball career to possibly play in the WNBA is definitley going to be a dream come true,” said Jones. In years past, we’re used to seeing players walk across the stage to shake the commissioners hand on draft night, but thanks to the Coronavirus, not this year. “Friday’s going to be like me here in my room where I’m at now on the couch watching it,” laughed Jones.