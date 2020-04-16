Jones Prepares for WNBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former Card, Jazmine Jones has improved her game every year she’s been at U of L. She’s always been a great athlete and dancer, but now has added a jump shot and play-making to her game. “Just getting better on the next level. Like, it’s always been a dream to play college basketball on the highest level like I have been,” said Jones.
Now, after four years at U of L, Jones expects to hear her name called on Friday night in the WNBA Draft. “To further my basketball career to possibly play in the WNBA is definitley going to be a dream come true,” said Jones. In years past, we’re used to seeing players walk across the stage to shake the commissioners hand on draft night, but thanks to the Coronavirus, not this year. “Friday’s going to be like me here in my room where I’m at now on the couch watching it,” laughed Jones.
Jones has already signed to play professionally in France. She hasn’t learned the language, but hopes to get some help from former teammate, Yacine (Ya Ya) Diop. “Ya Ya can speak French, so I’m pretty sure she’ll teach me a couple things before we don’t see each other no more,” said Jones. She will join that team pending on when, or if there is a WNBA season.
