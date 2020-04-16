Kings Island makes 2020 Season Passes valid through 2021 Season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island is making 2020 Season Passes valid through the 2021 Season, according to a park spokesperson.
Regular, Gold and Platinum Season Passes, as well as 2020 Season Pass Ad-Ons, will be valid once the park opens and will be extended through the 2021 season according to pass type.
The CEO of Cedar Fair Entertainment Company says Season Passes will also be valid on days that will be added to the park’s calendar because of its closure due to COVID-19.
Richard Zimmerman says they hope to open Kings Island by mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible, according to his statement on the park’s website.
If you bought a ticket for a specific date that can’t be used while the park is closed, you will get a ticket for another day that you choose through Nov. 1, 2020 - excluding special event tickets - or you may get a refund for the specific day admission ticket amount.
Unexpired tickets (Good Any Day) may be used for any one public operating day through Dec. 31, 2020.
Additionally, for 2020 season passholders participating in the easy pay program, monthly billing has been suspended as of April 8, 2020, and will remain suspended while the park is closed. When the park reopens, billing will resume. Passholders will need to be current on payments to receive both 2020 and 2021 Season Pass admission and associated benefits, according to the spokesperson.
