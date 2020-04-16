Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been formally charged with murder in the slaying of an Indianapolis officer who authorities say was shot through an apartment’s door while responding to a domestic violence call. Twenty-seven-year-old Elliahs Dorsey was charged Tuesday with one count of murder in last Thursday’s killing of Officer Breann Leath. He also faces four counts of attempted murder, including one for the shooting of a woman he was allegedly confining when officers arrived. The three other counts involve three other officers who were standing with Leath outside the door of the apartment when Dorsey allegedly opened fire. An automatic not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for Dorsey, who doesn't yet have a lawyer on record.