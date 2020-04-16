Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana health chief optimistic on state's coronavirus peak
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s health commissioner is voicing some optimism about the coronavirus spread throughout the state even as its death toll has grown by more than 300 people in the past two weeks. Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday she was “cautiously optimistic” that steps such as the statewide stay-at-home order have slowed down the growth of COVID-19 infections and allowed Indiana hospitals to maintain their capacity to treat seriously ill patients. Indiana’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has nearly quadrupled to 436 since the beginning of April. State health officials on Wednesday reported 49 additional deaths.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING
US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people's contacts is essential.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA
Virus prompts Indiana Democrats to online state convention
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Democratic Party is calling off its in-person state convention that was set for June because of the coronavirus outbreak and more talks are underway among state political leaders about more changes to voting this year. The Democratic decision announced Tuesday comes after state Republican and Democratic party leaders agreed last month to delay Indiana’s primary election until June 2. Democrats will hold an online state convention on June 13. Republicans haven't yet made changes to their state convention. All voters are being allowed to mail in ballots for the primary, but state election officials could discuss next week discuss adopting an entirely vote-by-mail primary.
GARY STEEL MILL-FATAL FALL
Man who died after Gary steel mill fall ID'd as Illinois man
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man who died last week after a fall at U.S. Steel’s Gary Works mill was a widowed Illinois father of three who was engaged to be married. The Lake County, Indiana, coroner’s office identified identified 46-year-old Frank Freer of Pontiac, Illinois, as the man killed in the April 8 fall. U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan Cox tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times that Freer was a contractor who was conducting routine cleaning when he fell. He was pronounced dead at a Gary hospital. U.S. Steel is working with the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration to complete an investigation into Freer’s death.
CHICAGO EXPRESSWAY-PILEUP
Pileup along icy Chicago expressway sends 14 to hospitals
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say portions of a Chicago expressway left icy by a wintry blast led to a pileup involving of dozens of vehicles and sent 14 people to hospitals. The Chicago Fire Department says about 50 vehicles were involved in the 5 a.m. Wednesday pileup along the Kennedy Expressway. Fire officials say 14 people were transported to area hospitals and 32 others were evaluated at the scene. The crash prompted Illinois State Police to close all of the expressway’s southbound lanes near Chicago’s North Avenue for about three hours. Snow fell across the region Wednesday morning as the Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana were under a winter weather advisory.
BOAT COMPANY LAYOFFS
120 losing jobs as Polaris Boats shutting Syracuse plant
SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — A boat manufacturer is shutting down a northern Indiana plant, idling 120 workers. Polaris Boats LLC said in a notice Monday to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it planned to immediately lay off 10% of its workforce while it prepares to close its Syracuse plant. Additional layoffs will occur by mid-summer. The company expects to complete the shutdown between July 1 and July 14. The Journal Gazette reports some affected employees will have job opportunities at Polaris Boat’s two Elkhart locations. The company said it would no longer produce three boat brands made at the Syracuse plant.
AP-US-INDIANAPOLIS-OFFICER-SHOT
Man charged in fatal shooting of Indianapolis police officer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been formally charged with murder in the slaying of an Indianapolis officer who authorities say was shot through an apartment’s door while responding to a domestic violence call. Twenty-seven-year-old Elliahs Dorsey was charged Tuesday with one count of murder in last Thursday’s killing of Officer Breann Leath. He also faces four counts of attempted murder, including one for the shooting of a woman he was allegedly confining when officers arrived. The three other counts involve three other officers who were standing with Leath outside the door of the apartment when Dorsey allegedly opened fire. An automatic not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for Dorsey, who doesn't yet have a lawyer on record.
EVANSVILLE-BOY DIES
Indiana boy, 2, goes missing, found dead in neighbor's pond
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Evansville boy reported missing by his father was found dead in a neighbor’s fish pond. The Vanderburgh County coroner's office announced Tuesday that Carter Pickerell died from drowning. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the child was found in a next-door neighbor’s koi pond Monday afternoon, shortly before officers arrived after the child’s father called Evansville police to report his son missing. Paramedics and firefighters tried to resuscitate Pickerell, but he was pronounced dead at the scene in the southwestern Indiana city.