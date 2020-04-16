Local organization creates bleach for thousands of local families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local organization is known for stepping up to help around the world in the midst of natural disasters. After a disaster of its hit home in Louisville, WaterStep is continuing to make a difference locally with an invention that was created right here in the city.
WaterStep is bringing its patented Bleach Maker to Family Scholar House to help provide cleaning products to its nearly 9,000 families. Latoya Johnson is a mother of two staying at the scholar house. She said she didn't realize how much people cared about your health and safety until she found herself in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I don't have transportation so all of this being provided at my doorstep is awesome,” Johnson said. “I don't really have to go out and interact with a bunch of people, it just makes things a little more easy."
WaterStep’s CEO Mark Hogg said the bleach was first created in Louisville back in 1896. It’s made with salt, water and an electric charge. The salt is broken down into a medical grade chlorine solution, what we know as bleach. WaterStep’s creation now allows Family Scholar House to make its own solution and continue providing bleach for its families at the cost of salt.
