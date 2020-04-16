Meade County woman who died from coronavirus remembered as loving and selfless

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People who knew Joyce Scobee, 75, would tell you she was a woman of faith who loved others fiercely.
“She was just a selfless person,” her daughter, Laura Scobee, told WAVE 3 News.
Joyce Scobee’s family was her top priority in life. She was also known for her faith. Joyce served in the nursery at the church and worked with the church’s kitchen committee over the years. After her husband passed away, she joined the church’s Silver Bells Widow Group.
“Her church, she loved Hill Grove Baptist Church,” her daughter said said.
She loved to sew and get quilts and Dairy Queen milkshakes, even moments before she was admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus.
“Mom wanted her strawberry milkshake from Dairy Queen,” Laura Scobee said. “She wasn’t feeling the greatest but we made sure we got her that strawberry milkshake before she was in the ambulance before she left.”
At the end of March, Joyce Scobee started to run a low-grade fever and had a cough. She went to the doctor where she tested negative for the flu and was tested for the coronavirus. She was told to return home and isolate, while they waited for results. Doctors told her if she started to have trouble breathing, she should call 911 and go to the hospital.
After a few days of being home, the 75 year old wasn’t getting better and asked her daughters to call for an ambulance. She was taken to Hardin Memorial where she was told she had double pneumonia. Laura Scobee said the coronavirus started to make her condition worse.
“They told us it attacked her heart,” she explained, “and really did damage to her lungs, then her kidneys.”
Laura Scobee said there were a few instances where doctor’s didn’t think she would make it much longer, but then her mom would make it through and start to improve.
“He said, ‘Your mom is a fighter,’” she said. “I said, ‘Yes, she is! She’s a strong, strong woman. She’s been that way all her life.’”
On April 8th, Joyce Scobee’s children dressed up in personal protective gear to say goodbye to their mother, who was on a ventilator.
“We couldn’t get close to her face, we could only touch her hands,” Laura Scobee said. “But we got to tell her we loved her and we were going to be okay, and the family was going to take care of each other.”
Fifty-eight minutes after she was taken off the ventilator, Joyce Scobee took her last breath. Her kids were outside the hospital sitting on a bench under a tree, playing church songs and watching their mother, all thanks to hospital officials setting up an iPad in their mom’s room.
“That was the closest we could be without being right next to her,” Laura Scobee said. “When our father passed, we were right at his bedside when he took his last breath. That’s the hardest thing to do is not being right there with your loved ones. But Hardin Memorial Hospital really made it the best they possible could for us.”
A small private service was held for the family Wednesday and streamed on the Hager Funeral Home Facebook page because of the pandemic. The family plans to have a celebration of life service the public can attend at a later date.
Laura Scobee, her siblings and other family members have sifted through their mom’s Bible and pictures of her.
“She has to have her tissues and her bookmark,” she said while going through her mom’s Bible. “Of course she had to have her mints and she’d keep her money for tithing in here. This is what she brought to church every Sunday.”
Joyce Scobee would have been 76 years old on May 4. The family said they are grateful they threw her a surprise birthday last year.
“Here is a picture of our surprise 75th birthday for her,” her daughter said as she held up a photo of the family. “That was a day we’ll all cherish as one of the happiest times we all had.”
The family has asked the public to tie green ribbons around mailboxes to remember their mom.
“We know she’s at peace and that gives us peace to know that we have that,” Laura Scobee said. “We know where she’s at and we know she’s back in daddy’s arms and they are together.”
Joyce Scobee was the first person in Meade County to die after contracting COVID-19, but those who knew her will remember her for her smile and loving personality.
“I want her to be remembered as a loving mother that was a selfless woman that loved God, loved her church, loved her children, loved her grandchildren,” her daughter said. “She loved everyone she met and would be able to do anything for anyone. She would open up her home to anyone.”
