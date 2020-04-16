Natty Light to hold online college commencement for grads whose ceremonies were cancelled by coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus shutdown has hit graduates hard this year. Thousands of commencement ceremonies have been cancelled, but one beer company is coming to the rescue.
Natural Light Beer is holding a worldwide commencement on Facebook Live next month. Party on, Class of 2020! The event is for all college grads of legal drinking age, from all schools.
So put on your cap and gown and tune in on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Eastern.
Guests will include Stephen A. Smith, Mark Cuban and Jane Lynch.
