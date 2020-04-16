New Zion Baptist Church members helping feed the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New Zion Baptist Church leaders and members have been collecting donations to feed families in need.
Thursday, meals were handed out to community members in Park Duvalle.
New Zion’s minister told WAVE 3 News when people need help, he’s going to step up without judgement.
“We don’t interview them personally,” Rev. A. Russell Awkard said. “If they’re here, then there’s something wrong with their own personal circumstances.”
More than 70 families were fed thanks to the church on Thursday.
