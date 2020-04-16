Rep. Hollingsworth says words about reopening economy were misused

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A United States representative who indicted reopening the economy was preferable to preventing a second wave of coronavirus deaths said his words were misused.
Trey Hollingsworth spoke to WIBC in Indianapolis and said, “But certainly the social scientists are telling us about the economic disaster that is going on. Our GDP is supposed to be down 20% alone this quarter. It is policymakers’ decision to put on our big boy and big girl pants and say it is the lesser of these two evils. It is not zero evil, but it is the lesser of these two evils and we intend to move forward that direction. That is our responsibility and to abdicate that is to insult the Americans that voted us into office.”
Following the interview, Hollingsworth spoke with WTHR and said his words were misused and headlines did not reflect what he said.
He also told WTHR the experience with pandemics is, “We are not going to get to zero risk. We are not going to get to a point where there is no fatality, no susceptibility...but we have to provide the American people with a plan on how to get their lives back...where are those risks and how do we mitigate them?”
Hollingsworth’s Facebook page had more than 1,700 people commenting after the initial interview.
