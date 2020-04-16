Robley Rex VA Medical Center provides updates on coronavirus fight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Workers at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville are some of those on the front lines fighting coronavirus right now.
During a video update posted to Facebook on Wednesday, Director Stephen Black said that in the last week, that battle has gotten tougher, but the center is still in good shape when it comes to serving veterans.
Still, one of the first sights patients see as they turn into the Zorn Avenue facility is a flag at half staff.
It’s a symbol those fighting the coronavirus there also drive past daily as Kentucky deaths have surpassed 100. That pain is known at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center, too.
"Certainly, our hearts go out to those families, our thoughts and prayers go out to them," Black said. "It was an honor to care and serve those individuals."
Black said last week that the first veteran in his regional care area had died. He added this week that it’s now up to three deaths.
The spread of the virus worldwide has meant limiting visitors, only doing emergent and urgent procedures and increasing virtual visits, as opposed to face-to-face clinics.
The facility has been working for weeks to prepare for a potential surge.
Twenty-nine positive cases have been recorded by Black in total - including five workers, two of whom he said have now recovered. Black added that those he oversees have tested 600 veterans.
“When you look at the metrics nationally, on the number of people tested, we are outpacing that significantly and I’m really proud of that,” he said.
Reporting by NPR details that Internal VA emails have shown that some medical staff are conserving masks for up to one week, rationing protective gear- in other areas of the country hit hard by the virus.
That report comes out as those at the state level do all they can to ensure they have enough PPE.
At Robley Rex, during a social media video update, Black said PPE is in good supply.
“PPE, we’re in great shape,” Black said. “In most types of protective equipment that our staff uses to treat patients that have COVID-19, we have well over a month’s-worth supply on pretty much everything we would use. On some things, two or three months of supply.”
Black said Wednesday that the hospital has converted some rooms to COVID-19-use only. He said the facility has 70 open beds and has hired 15 new workers over the last week.
Health leaders said that people should still go to the hospital if they have an emergency. Health workers have different ways of receiving those who do have COVID-19 symptoms and those who don’t.
