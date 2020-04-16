Shooting in Jacobs neighborhood leaves 1 injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in Louisville on Thursday afternoon.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a shooting was reported to police just before 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of LaFayette Drive in the Jacobs neighborhood, south of Taylor Berry.
Smiley confirmed a black man in his 20s was found by officers with a gunshot wound.
The victim was rushed to University Hospital, but his injury is not life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information about this crime should call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.