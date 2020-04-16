Shooting in Jacobs neighborhood leaves 1 injured

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | April 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 4:34 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in Louisville on Thursday afternoon.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a shooting was reported to police just before 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of LaFayette Drive in the Jacobs neighborhood, south of Taylor Berry.

Smiley confirmed a black man in his 20s was found by officers with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital, but his injury is not life-threatening.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this crime should call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

