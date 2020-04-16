1 shot on Southside Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot on Southside Drive.
The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of Southside Drive, according to MetroSafe.
Police said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
The condition of the victim has not been released.
Detectives could be seen collecting evidence near a silver SUV at the scene, though police haven’t provided any further details about how or if the vehicle was involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
