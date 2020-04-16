1 shot on Southside Drive

LMPD taped off sections of this Speedway on Southside Drive after responding to reports of a shooting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | April 16, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 7:18 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot on Southside Drive.

The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of Southside Drive, according to MetroSafe.

Police said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

LMPD detectives were scene collecting evidence near a silver SUV at the shooting scene on Southside Drive.
Detectives could be seen collecting evidence near a silver SUV at the scene, though police haven’t provided any further details about how or if the vehicle was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

