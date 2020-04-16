Starbucks has a plan to reopen some stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starbucks may be getting ready to reopen some of its stores. About a month ago, the coronavirus had forced Starbucks to move to a drive-thru model.
Now, as some states report the number of new cases plateauing or even declining, some stores are preparing to open up again.
In a letter to employees, the CEO said that stores will rely on guidance from local officials, community sentiment and operational readiness of each store, to decide when to reopen.
