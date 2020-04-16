StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

Lots of 20s again this morning with Louisville’s record of 27° staying safe for another year with the low at 31°.
It will be nice looking day today with some high clouds streaming in roughly along/north of I-64. Better chance at blue skies across the south.
FRIDAY: Many challenges here with rainfall timing, amounts & temperatures. Like we have been discussing, location is key for this portion of the forecast. The rain band looks to arrive quickly into southern IN and along I-64 in the morning. But then the front will crawl south into TN. That movement may take a good 12-14 hours. As it stands now, southern IN has the greatest risk for a cloudy, rainy & cool day in the 40s and 50s. Areas along I-64 (including Louisville) will feature an increase in clouds an rain but we could get some dry time early on. Temperatures mainly in the 50s and perhaps some 60s. Those along the WK/BG Parkways will enjoy the weather the longest with even some sunshine. You will be warmer as a result with highs near 70 or so. It will be a windy day with such a difference across our area. Just monitor the WAVE 3 Weather App carefully if you have outdoor plans as more adjustments are likely.
WEEKEND: The front will clear the area but it may take some time for high pressure to build in Saturday. So it is safe to say clouds will likely rule the morning and sun in the afternoon. Not a bad day. Clouds roll back in Sunday with some showers south possible. It will be a warmer flow despite the clouds so highs look to reach into the 60s.
NEXT WEEK: A look to get a few days of dry and & warmer weather to kick things off. Our next system moves in about a week from today.
The video has more!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.