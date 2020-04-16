StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

FRIDAY: Many challenges here with rainfall timing, amounts & temperatures. Like we have been discussing, location is key for this portion of the forecast. The rain band looks to arrive quickly into southern IN and along I-64 in the morning. But then the front will crawl south into TN. That movement may take a good 12-14 hours. As it stands now, southern IN has the greatest risk for a cloudy, rainy & cool day in the 40s and 50s. Areas along I-64 (including Louisville) will feature an increase in clouds an rain but we could get some dry time early on. Temperatures mainly in the 50s and perhaps some 60s. Those along the WK/BG Parkways will enjoy the weather the longest with even some sunshine. You will be warmer as a result with highs near 70 or so. It will be a windy day with such a difference across our area. Just monitor the WAVE 3 Weather App carefully if you have outdoor plans as more adjustments are likely.