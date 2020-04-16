Tax service says IRS error delaying 300,000 stimulus checks

Tax service says IRS error delaying 300,000 stimulus checks
(Source: Pixabay)
By Sarah Jackson | April 16, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 11:33 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A tax service said hundreds of thousands of stimulus checks were sent to a bank in error.

Louisville Citi Tax Service posted about the issue on its Facebook page stating in part: “These payments were supposed to go directly to taxpayers. The IRS instructed our bank to send all the funds back to the IRS which is what MetaBank has done today. Unfortunately, this will cause a slight delay in your stimulus check to no fault of ours.”

We just received a stimulus update This morning the IRS sent over 300,000 stimulus deposits to our bank MetaBank in...

Posted by Louisville Citi Tax Service on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

The company said it is receiving hundreds of calls and messages due to the error and said they are working to respond to customers.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.