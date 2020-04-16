Tax service says IRS error delaying 300,000 stimulus checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A tax service said hundreds of thousands of stimulus checks were sent to a bank in error.
Louisville Citi Tax Service posted about the issue on its Facebook page stating in part: “These payments were supposed to go directly to taxpayers. The IRS instructed our bank to send all the funds back to the IRS which is what MetaBank has done today. Unfortunately, this will cause a slight delay in your stimulus check to no fault of ours.”
The company said it is receiving hundreds of calls and messages due to the error and said they are working to respond to customers.
