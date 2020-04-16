Teenager shot, killed in Russell neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A 15-year-old who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood has been identified.
Deanthony Brown was shot near the intersection of 16th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 3:25 p.m. on April 14, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating his death. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
