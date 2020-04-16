When, how to re-launch the local economy depend on reliable testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The need to keep people safe from the coronavirus is under pressure by the growing need to put food on the table.
From a public health perspective, however, there is still much to be done before the local economy can get moving again.
“We don’t have adequate testing right now,” said Dr. Wayne Tuckson, a Louisville physician and former president of the Greater Louisville Medical Society. "We’re going to tell somebody, I want you to go back to work. Now, let’s imagine we’re sending someone back to work in one of these nursing homes. What is the risk of them infecting another resident there? And then we’re right back where we started from.”
Identifying people who have been exposed to the virus, and protecting people who are not, are the greatest challenges to kickstarting the local economy. The University of Louisville is working with other hospitals to develop anti-body testing and screening among health care workers and recovered patients.
“There are ways that we may be able to develop and use the information that we have to help develop tests that are much easier to use in the general population than many of the things we have currently,” UofL Hospital Chief Medical Officer Jason Smith said.
But even after testing becomes widely available, re-opening the economy still carries risk management challenges. Greater Louisville Inc. launched a task force of business leaders on Thursday to explore when and how to bring workers back.
“We absolutely have to think about maybe we aren’t at the peak right now," GLI President Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said. "And maybe we won’t be at the peak in two weeks. Maybe we’ll be at the peak in September. And we have to think about how much (personal protective equipment) will be needed if that occurs.”
