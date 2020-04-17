Behind the Forecast: How tornadoes are rated

For more than 30 years before 2007, the F-Scale, created by Dr. Theodore (Ted) Fujita, was used worldwide to estimate a tornado’s strength and wind speed. The Enhanced F-Scale (EF Scale) is now used to rate tornadoes. The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale was created by a group of meteorologists and engineers assembled by the Wind Science and Engineering Research Center at Texas Tech University. The EF Scale uses estimates of three-second gusts at the point where the damage occurred. The estimates can vary with height and exposure to the elements. Keep in mind that the three-second wind gusts are different from the standard measurements taken by weather stations; those use a directly measured “one-minute-mile” speed.