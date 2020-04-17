Beshear says 11-day-old baby who tested positive now recovering at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday said the newborn baby he reported about on Thursday was now out of the hospital and recovering from the coronavirus at home.
“That 11-day-old baby is home, and from what I’m told is doing OK,” Beshear said. “That is really, really good news. We’ll try to keep updating you with the updates that we get. Let’s think about that child and their family.”
During his daily media briefing, Beshear confirmed 134 new cases and eight more deaths. Kentucky now has a total of 2,522 total cases and has lost 137 residents to the virus that has caused a global crisis.
Four of the eight people who died were in Jefferson County.
Thursday, Beshear said he expected Friday’s numbers to be worse than they ended up being.
“Now while 134 is high compared to a number of other days, I expected it to be much worse,” he said. “That is all in all a good sign. Today turned out better than I thought it would.”
Thanks to the state’s new partnership with Kroger, a store location in Kenton County tested 212 Kentuckians on Friday, and plans to open testing sites at locations in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pikeville for three days next week. The goal is for 330 patients to be tested at each site each day.
Overall, Kentucky has tested 30,596 people for the coronavirus, Beshear said, offering a few other statistics:
+ 1,008 Kentuckians have been hospitalized, and 360 are now currently hospitalized.
+ 514 Kentuckians have been in an ICU, and 227 are now currently in an ICU.
+ 979 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.
