Businesses believe customer comfort is key to re-opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At the heart of re-opening America for business are restaurants and independent retailers who have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
With the president and governors of both Kentucky and Indiana talking about kick-starting the economy next month, many area merchants are excited. Business owners and managers said Friday they are hopeful about opening their doors and seeing their customers again, but at the same time they know those customers will have a certain level of anxiety.
“I mean, I’m super thankful,” Magnolia and Fig boutique owner Stephanie Susemichel said. “I was just thinking this could go to July or August. And I think a lot of small businesses would not make it if it was going to go that much longer.”
Susemichel adapted to the pandemic by promoting internet sales on the store’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. She said she knows it’s all about re-opening in-store sales safely.
“We’ve talked about maybe we could do some appointment-only shopping to minimize the number of people in the store, work one-on-one with customers or only have four to five people in the store at a time.”
Customer comfort is also at the top of the list going forward for popular restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse. Managers there say they’ve been very successful with their carry-out service. Customers can order and pay with a mobile app, park in numbered spots and have their food brought to them by employees wearing gloves and masks. They even sell ready-to-grill steaks.
“Carry-out, to-go will still be a big part of our business, so we’re going slowly on, but we’ve got a lot of cool options," Texas Roadhouse Senior Public Relations Director Travis Doster said.
Doster added that may include 50 percent capacity upon re-opening, taking out some tables, adding partitions or allowing seating only at every other table. The business is considering multiple options. Customers waiting to be seated inside can even listen to the restaurant’s own music just added to Spotify in their cars.
“We’ll text them while they’re waiting," he said. "The idea is to limit the amount of people in the corral. You know before all this, we were very fortunate, we were a very busy restaurant, so I think we are going to have to learn how to continue to keep that social distancing so people are in a comfortable space.”
Those businesses believe keeping their doors open may continue to depend on being flexible.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.