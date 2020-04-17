COVID-19 delays competency restoration for Joseph Oberhansley

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (News and Tribune) - The trial of a man accused of killing and mutilating his ex-girlfriend more than five years ago in Jeffersonville is expected to be pushed back further, after he was denied placement at a state hospital for competency restoration.
Joseph Oberhansley, 38, is accused of killing, raping and mutilating 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014. He was found not competent to stand trial in January and scheduled to be transported to Logansport State Hospital for competency restoration, where he had already spent several months in late 2017 through mid 2018.
But the hospital had a two-month waiting list and when it was time for Oberhansley to be transported there in March, the state was already putting quarantine measures in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the hospital had put a hold on accepting new patients for a time.
Oberhansley was set to go to trial last fall, but a mistrial was called early on when a state’s witness testified to information both sides had agreed would be not allowed to be presented to the jury — the defendant’s prior criminal history and drug usage.
Attorneys had initially been preparing to move on with the trial at the start of this year. But in October, his attorneys filed a motion for a new competency evaluation, based on his paranoid and uncooperative behavior.
Two psychiatrists filed evaluations in December, and on Jan. 2, defense attorneys and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office came to an agreement that based on those findings, he should be sent for competency restoration.
“This is the absolute right thing,” defense attorney Bart Betteau said after the restoration was ordered in January. “From the nature of the case itself — the accusations — and just Joseph’s behavior both in and out of court, there really is no question that he is incompetent. He can’t assist in his defense nor does he really have an understandings to the procedures.”
Oberhansley is being held in an Indiana Department of Correction facility and has been transported to Clark County for hearings.