Demonstrators circle Capitol in vehicles protesting restrictions on business, social distancing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Demonstrators drove laps around the Capitol building Friday, blowing horns and waving flags in protest of Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders closing businesses and urging social distancing.
“Give me liberty or give me death,” demonstrator Brett Deaverson said from his pickup truck. A sign on the door said ”don’t tread on me.”
“You sit there and close down the state, and not give small businesses the credit of being able to run their businesses and keep social distancing and follow CDC guidelines ... that’s not right,” Deaverson said.
Police tape surrounded the lawn outside the Capitol in Frankfort to discourage a crowd from gathering.
On Wednesday, demonstrators in a crowd chanted loudly as Beshear delivered his daily briefing.
The state health commissioner issued a statement telling participants Friday to remain in their vehicles and practice social distancing. That did not stop them from expressing their opinions.
“I’ve got kids at home,” Ciara Steele said. “I can’t work, my kids can’t go to school. We’re stuck.“
“(Beshear) has overstepped his boundaries," Jessica Yepko said. "He is in office to serve us and I don’t see him serving anyone but himself. President Trump said open up the states if your numbers are good. Our numbers are down and he’s still wanting to keep us on lockdown. Why?”
While unable to gather together, participants seemed unified in their message expressing sentiments of growing impatience and defiance.
