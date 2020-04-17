Family members of cancer survivor killed by COVID-19 wish they could say one last goodbye

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the COVID-19 death toll continues to climb, thousands of Americans are dying alone, without their families at their sides.
That reality is one Rhonda Raley has just lived through.
“It kind of doesn’t even seem real in a way," Raley said.
On March 31, Raley’s father, 70-year-old Richard Redmon, died from the coronavirus after spending eight days in Norton Audubon Hospital. Raley said the virus quickly made her father very sick.
“He went in on a Monday," Raley said. "They tested him on Monday. They called us Wednesday morning and told us he tested positive. Wednesday afternoon he was on a ventilator. We didn’t realize it’d be as fast as it was.”
All that’s left are memories of the late Navy veteran, who Raley said spent 15 years homeless after his service. Then, nearly 30 years ago, Redmon met Raley’s mother and never looked back.
He went from a man who had nothing to a man who wanted nothing.
“For years after that, he would go to the homeless shelter and he would be serving food, because he felt like he was giving back.," Raley said. "Even though he had more than he ever had, he still wanted to give back.”
Redmon was also a two-time cancer survivor, first of the esophagus, second of the prostate. But, just months after his final chemotherapy treatment, he was re-admitted into Norton Audubon Hospital for COVID-19.
This time, he didn’t come out of the hospital.
“This was devastating," Raley said. "Of all things, we never expected something like this to take him.”
Redmon’s story is like many others in Kentucky.
As of Thursday, 129 Kentuckians have been killed by COVID-19, a number Gov. Andy Beshear updates every day. Raley said as the number of victims continues to climb, she wants people to know that her father, and others who’ve been killed, are more than just a number.
“He was a human being," Raley said. "And everybody loved him. He didn’t have an enemy. He loved everyone and everyone loved him.”
