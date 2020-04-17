In fight against COVID-19, TARC announces new procedures for passengers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is implementing two new measures to protect its drivers and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Sunday, April 26, all passengers exiting a bus will have to use the rear door. TARC says exceptions will be made for passengers with mobility issues. Those passengers will be allowed to use the exit best suited for them.
The second measure will require that all passengers on the bus wear a face covering. Cloth or medical masks are acceptable as are homemade face coverings using household items. Children under age 2 and passengers with breathing difficulties will be exempt from wearing a face coverings.
TARC officials remind riders that travel on all buses remains limited to “essential services only." During the peak travel times of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., those traveling for essential needs but not considered essential workers should aviod using the buses, if possible.
