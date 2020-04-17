Financial relief for student loan borrowers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many of us have been there. You've graduated college and you're proud of your accomplishments, but now you have a huge hole in your pocket from students loans. Now, more than ever, some graduates are struggling to make their payments because of the pandemic.
A four year on-campus education at the University of Louisville or the University of Kentucky can cost upwards of $100,000. At a private institution, like New York University, that figure can total nearly $320,000. That leaves millions of students like Alieshia Nunnally in debt.
"I didn't know how I was going to handle it because in this day and age you really don't know if you're going to get a job after you graduate,” Nunnally said.
Nunnally got her bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and Master’s in Education from Western Kentucky University. She needed loans to go to college but didn't know how they would affect her. Nunnally is now $60,000 in debt.
"I feel like I have to get a job quickly because I have to pay these loans off,” Nunnally said. “They're calling me and asking for their money back."
Nunnally wants a job and has the degrees, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit it added to the job hunt struggle.
"It's like a domino effect and it really is frustrating because you don't know where to go,” Nunnally said. “Now people aren't hiring and people are graduating so it’s going to be another domino effect."
The CARES Act recently signed by President Trump could help Nunnally. It's meant to stimulate the economy. It provides relief to federal student loan borrowers whose loans are owned by the U.S. Department of Education. That means a 0 percent interest rate and no monthly payments are required until September 30. New York Life Financial representative Christian Morton said this is an opportunity graduates can take advantage of.
"You can capitalize on knocking that debt out and getting it out the way as much as possible,” Morton said.
Although payments aren't required, if you do make a payment it goes straight to the principal.
"If you're able to continue making those payment do so,” Morton said. “With the interest rates still being suspended you can take advantage and knock off a lot of the payments that will balloon later on down the way and make your overall input a lot lower."
Morton said this period of forbearance is the perfect time to speak with a financial advisor and see what investments you can make. Nunnally said she's investing in herself as a content creator to help with payments.
"Hopefully by September 30 I get a couple paychecks so I can pay it off,” Nunnally said. “What would greatly be appreciated is if they canceled the student loan debt.”
