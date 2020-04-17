Fischer says 280 city workers will be furloughed May 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Friday announced that 280 city employees will be furloughed on May 3.
The mayor said the workers will be mostly school crossing guards and public library employees, among others.
“This of course is a decision that I wish we did not have to make,” Fischer said.
The mayor also said the furloughed workers will continue to retain their current benefits and will be able to apply for unemployment insurance.
“My goal is to be able to recall these employees back to work as soon as this current crisis eases,” he said.
Fischer also reported 47 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing, the mayor confirmed there are now 768 positive cases across the county, and 61 people have died from the virus that has caused a global crisis.
The patients who died were two 80-year-old women, a 73-year-old man and a 65-year-old man.
“The virus is in all ZIP codes of the community,” Fischer said. “It’s spreading everywhere and we want to be attentive to that.”
The mayor also said 310 residents have recovered from the virus, but added that with the projected peak still a couple of weeks away, it’s imperative that people continue to practice social distancing, stay at home whenever possible, and wear protective gear if you must go out in public.
“If you’re not wearing a mask right now and you’re out in public, please do,” he said. “It’s a way of showing that you care about other people and that you don’t want them to get the virus.”
The mayor said a fourth LMPD officer has tested positive for the virus, but added that compared to other cities, Louisville’s first-responder teams are reporting far fewer cases.
“Only four out of 1,200 sworn police officers, that’s pretty good,” he said.
Below is a recap of the positive cases among the city’s first-responder teams:
+ LMPD: 4 positive cases, 2 have returned to work
+ Louisville Fire: 2 positive cases, both have returned to work
+ Metro EMS: 2 positive cases, 1 has returned to work
+ LMDC: 1 positive case, patient recovering at home
+ Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office: 3 positive cases, all 3 are recovering at home
Also, Fischer said, 45 LMDC inmates have been tested; 42 of the results were negative, and three others are pending.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.