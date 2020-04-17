Ford Kentucky Truck Plant, Louisville Assembly Plant could reopen in early May

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People who work at Ford could return to work in early May.
WAVE 3 News obtained memos from the UAW for the Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant that state a tentative startup date of May 4.
The memo says work may begin with two shifts on a Monday through Thursday pattern, but nothing was finalized and the plan was very tentative.
Ford has been planning on putting safe guards against the coronavirus in place.
