Ford Kentucky Truck Plant, Louisville Assembly Plant could reopen in early May
People who work at Ford could return to work in early May. (Source: Ford Motor Company)
By Sarah Jackson | April 17, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 6:38 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People who work at Ford could return to work in early May.

WAVE 3 News obtained memos from the UAW for the Kentucky Truck Plant and the Louisville Assembly Plant that state a tentative startup date of May 4.

The memo says work may begin with two shifts on a Monday through Thursday pattern, but nothing was finalized and the plan was very tentative.

Ford has been planning on putting safe guards against the coronavirus in place.

