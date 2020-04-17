FORECAST: Rain ends tonight

- SATURDAY - Indiana frost chance
- SUNDAY - Kentucky rain chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers continue to move out of the area tonight with lingering clouds during the early overnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s as we dry out.
Frost will likely develop in areas along and north of the Ohio River by Saturday morning. Skies will continue to clear Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. A pleasant day with highs around 60°. Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday night with lows in the 40s.
On Sunday a southern system approaches with showers possible across Kentucky by the late afternoon into the evening. Otherwise it will be a cloudy and mild day.
Long range temperatures show a warming trend back into the 70s several days next week.
