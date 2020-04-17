FORECAST: Rainy, windy end to the workweek

- Wind gusts of 35-40 mph likely; gusts to 45 mph possible
- SATURDAY MORNING: Frost Advisory for areas along/north of the Ohio River. Freeze Warning for Jackson/Jennings Co IN
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers increase along/north of I-64 through midday. It will become very windy with gusts near 40 mph.
The rain will shift slowly south through the day with highs in the 50s north and near 70 south.
Showers slowly work their way to the south and east tonight. Temperatures will fall into the 30s as we dry out.
Frost is likely to develop along/north of the Ohio River just before sunrise Saturday.
After a frosty start with clouds to the south, we clearing out to allow for all areas to enjoy some sunshine by late Saturday morning. Highs will rise to around 60°.
Expect partly cloudy skies Saturday night with lows in the 40s.
Clouds increase on Sunday with a few showers possible south with warmer highs well into the 60s.
