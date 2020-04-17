FORECAST: Wind and rain will increase by this afternoon

- Wind gusts of 35-40 mph likely; gusts to 45 mph possible
- SATURDAY MORNING: Frost Advisory for areas along/north of the Ohio River. Freeze Warning for Jackson/Jennings Co IN
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A very changeable Friday ahead of us with mainly dry weather to start the day then showers increasing along/north of I-64 by midday.
It will become very windy with gusts of 40-45 mph.
The rain will shift slowly south with highs 40s north, 70s south.
Showers end Friday night as they slowly work their way to the south and east.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s as we dry out.
Some frost can’t be ruled out in suburban and rural areas by Saturday morning.
Clouds decrease early Saturday. With plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, highs will warm to near 60°. Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s.
Clouds increase on Sunday with a few showers possible with warmer highs well into the 60s.
