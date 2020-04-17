Hair salon owner talks about personal necessity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Non-essential businesses have been closed for weeks now, and we know how tough it is for small shop owners. Despite not being essential, hair salons and practically everyone is being affected.
At Elevate Salon in Hurstbourne Acres, Donna Carrier is having a tough time with this new reality. Carrier says her business is barely a year old. On Friday, the salon was empty, not a soul in the chairs or a beautician in sight servicing a client. Carrier says she has been thinking outside the box for ways to make up some of lost revenue.
Something Carrier wants people at home to think about things going forward is while salons aren’t essential, they still are a personal necessity.
"People are feeling and noticing the effect self-care has on their mental health right now,” Carrier said. “It seems superficial but its not, its a reflection of how we feel about ourselves.”
Carrier recommends people, beauticians who are out of work, look into online classes to learn more about different business models that can help once the doors are open again. That includes sanitization courses to keep up to date with the latest guidelines.
