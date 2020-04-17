Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts still have last year's starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, on the roster. And they added this year's starter, Philip Rivers, in free agency. But general manager Chris Ballard and coach Frank Reich still may be in the market for a quarterback on draft weekend. Brissett and Rivers each have one-year contracts. But Brissett has failed twice to get Indy into the playoffs, and even the 38-year-old Rivers acknowledges his career is winding down. So if the Colts can find a long-term solution with one of their two second-round picks, they might take Andrew Luck's long-term successor.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It took Victor Oladipo one full year to make it back into an NBA game. It took more than a month for the Indiana Pacers' two-time All-Star to start playing like himself. Then suddenly, the NBA shut down. Today Oladipo is back home in Miami again, working out by himself again as he does everything he can to stay in shape — even with no gyms open.
NEW YORK (AP) — It will be no surprise if Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the New York Liberty. It would be a surprise, however, if she isn't. The Ducks guard, who was the consensus player of the year, has been projected as the Liberty’s choice since the team won the draft lottery. Her teammate Satou Sabally, one of three juniors to forego their last year of college eligibility and enter the draft, is expected to go No. 2 to Dallas. It would be the third time in the history of the draft that the top two picks came from the same program.
UNDATED (AP) — For some in the medical field and standing on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus, these times are stirring competitive fires within them the same way that games did. The Associated Press spoke with current and former athletes who have jobs in medicine — doctors, nurses and nurse practitioners — and they all shared a common belief that treating COVID-19 like an opponent just makes sense to them given their background in sport.