Holcomb extends stay at home order for Hoosier residents

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana's governor has announced an extension of his stay-at-home order for citizens of the Hoosier state through May 1.
Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement during his Friday afternoon briefing on COVID-19 in Indiana.
Holcomb’s original order, which was issued March 23, was set to expire this coming Monday, April 20.
As of today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 10,154 COVID-19 cases in the state with 54,785 tests performed. ISDH says 519 people have died from COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.