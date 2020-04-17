2 Iowa murder suspects arrested in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown investigators, alongside officers with the Radcliff Police Department, arrested two men connected to a 2019 murder in Iowa on Friday.
EPD Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham told WAVE 3 News the The Radcliff Police Department contacted Elizabethtown Police Friday afternoon requesting assistance from its Special Response Team to issue arrest warrants for Milton Mcabee and Elijah Mcabee.
Milton Mcabee was arrested at a home on Clear Ridge Lane in Radcliff. Later, Elijah Mcabee was taken into custody at a home on Village Drive in Elizabethtown.
“We have a great relationship with the professionals who make up the Radcliff Police Department and are proud to serve this county with them,” Denham said in a statement.
