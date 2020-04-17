Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Democratic Party is calling off its in-person state convention that was set for June because of the coronavirus outbreak and more talks are underway among state political leaders about more changes to voting this year. The Democratic decision announced Tuesday comes after state Republican and Democratic party leaders agreed last month to delay Indiana’s primary election until June 2. Democrats will hold an online state convention on June 13. Republicans haven't yet made changes to their state convention. All voters are being allowed to mail in ballots for the primary, but state election officials could discuss next week discuss adopting an entirely vote-by-mail primary.