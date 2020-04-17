LED display manufacturer makes thousands of masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another company is converting their resources into making PPE.
ThinkSign, a LED display manufacturer in Louisville, is sending out masks to healthcare providers in need. So far, the company has sent out 5,000 surgical masks and 1,000 N95 masks.
ThinkSign national sales manager Paul Hughes said, “We did not start this with the idea of publicity, we started this because we wanted to help our sign companies.”
Last week, ThinkSign was able to donate more than 250 N95 masks.
