Louisville leaders ask for donations as COVID-19 response fund dries up

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund has now raised more than $8 million. That’s an amount that far exceeds what Mayor Greg Fischer originally set out to secure when it launched a month ago. Despite that success, city leaders are facing a problem - the money is running out.
Fischer said the economic damage facing those in Louisville right now is much bigger than what the fund can currently provide.
"We know there are so many additional needs that are presenting because of the layoffs, because of the isolation, because of the inability for folks to get the services they're used to," Theresa Reno-Weber, CEO of the Metro United Way, said. "Then, there's all of those who've never been in this situation before and are looking to places to turn to."
Weber said calls for food assistance to 2-1-1 have increased by ten times the normal amount, and housing support by three times.
The problem though, those non-profits that're usually there to help are struggling themselves.
"They operate with razor thin margins," Weber said.
She adds less-than-half of the organizations have three months worth of cash on hand, and 1-in-5 of them are down to just four weeks until they run out.
"Our non-profits are a major employer across our state and our region, employing over 50,000 individuals in just the Louisville area alone," she said.
So, to help people quickly, Mayor Greg Fischer launched the One Louisville COVID-19 Response Fund.
It will assist nonprofits with funds and provide financial support for things like rent, utilities and food to people who've been impacted by the economic blow the virus has delivered.
Fischer said, right now, there's not enough funds to help new people- aside from those already slotted for assistance appointments through May.
Learn how to give to the fund or what it takes to receive assistance here.
