Mack Talks New Players

When former Junior College commit, Jay Scrubb decided to head to the NBA rather than play at U of L, Mack was able to land grad transfers, Carlik Jones from Radford and Charles Minlend from San Francisco. “Both Charles and Carlik brought a lot of toughness to the table. Both physically and mentally," said Mack. Chris Mack had to introduce Jones and Minlend to their new teammates via Zoom. Coach Mack also worries that when they are able to get everyone back together, that they don’t try to do too much too fast, which could result in injury. “We’ve got to be really wise when we all come back together to make sure that we get them in the best shape we possibly can as quick as we can without doing things that would put them in harms way,” said Mack.