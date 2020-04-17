Man wounded in shooting on Wabash Place

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting in the Southside neighborhood that left a man in critical condition.
Officers found the victim after they were called to the 5000 block of Wabash Place around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
The shooting investigation is being handled by the LMPD Major Crimes Unit. Police say there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information can call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls to the Crime Tip Line are anonymous.
