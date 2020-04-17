Report: Landlords soliciting sex for rent during coronavirus outbreak

(WAVE) - Landlords in the United States are reportedly asking female tenants for sex in exchange for rent as they struggle to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to an NBC News report, advocates like Khara Jabola-Carolus, executive director of the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women, say there are cases of landlords asking for sexual favors from female tenants in exchange for rent.
She told NBC her office has received more reports of women being harassed by their landlords in the last two weeks than she has seen in the last two years. Jabola-Carolus reported some tenants had their landlords offering to move in with them, while others received inappropriate photos after explaining they were having problems paying rent in April.
“We want landlords to know we’re watching them and that women who are dealing with this are not alone,” Jabola-Carolus said. “It’s really women who are holding every community right now. We’re the majority of health care, elder care and child care workers and coronavirus is highlighting the silence of oppression of women in the U.S. I could not even envision a more gendered crisis.”
It has been revealed that only 69 percent of tenants in the United States paid rent by April 5, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. The total of unemployed Americans sits at 22 million.