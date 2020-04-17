San Diego Comi-Con International canceled for 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The biggest annual gathering of comic book heroes and villains has been canceled for this year. Organizers of San Diego Comic-Con International have announced that the convention is off because of the impact and restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pop culture expo was scheduled to take place July 23 to July 26 at the San Diego Convention Center. But now that space is being used as a temporary homeless shelter during the Covid-19 outbreak.
It’s the first time in 50 years that the expo has been canceled. It’s been rescheduled for July 22 to July 25, 2021.
