StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

REST OF TODAY: Still on track for the location difference on specifics today. Southern IN in the 40s/50s with rain showers. Areas along I-64 have more of a “bust potential" as a slight timing difference on the rain can end up being the difference of highs in the lower 50s to near 70. We’ll split the difference and go 60s. Those of you to the south still look warm with lower 70s on tap. The rain will take until the late afternoon to get into our southern counties. With such a temperature contrast, the wind gusts still look strong with 30-40 mph likely near and ahead of the rain band. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a few gusts in the 40-45 mph range briefly.
TONIGHT: The rain band may enhance some to include thunder as it moves into the warmer zones to the south. Skies will then clear north to south after midnight into sunrise on Saturday. The timing of that clearing and reduction in wind will be key on how much of a drop in temperature you experience. As it stands now, it’ll be cold enough for some frost near/north of the Ohio River.
WEEKEND: Saturday still looks to be the pick of the weekend in terms of the amount of sunshine. Sunday will feature a cloudier setup and even a few showers. However, Sunday will be warmer.
NEXT WEEK: A warm start to the week with a weak front Monday night that may have sprinkles at best. Otherwise, it will be a southern system that will move in for the 2nd half of the week with our next decent rain chance.
The video will have more on this and even a glance as some really long-range data...
