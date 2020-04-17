StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Update

REST OF TODAY: Still on track for the location difference on specifics today. Southern IN in the 40s/50s with rain showers. Areas along I-64 have more of a “bust potential" as a slight timing difference on the rain can end up being the difference of highs in the lower 50s to near 70. We’ll split the difference and go 60s. Those of you to the south still look warm with lower 70s on tap. The rain will take until the late afternoon to get into our southern counties. With such a temperature contrast, the wind gusts still look strong with 30-40 mph likely near and ahead of the rain band. It wouldn’t surprise me to see a few gusts in the 40-45 mph range briefly.