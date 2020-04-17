Telethon to benefit One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is helping raise money for people in Louisville struggling during this difficult time and we would love your help, if you can.
Funds raised will go to the One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund. The telethon is from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, then continues from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Performances from the Louisville Crashers, poet Hannah Drake and singers Carly Johnson and Robbie Bartlet will be featured. Donations can also be made at giveonelouisville.org.
