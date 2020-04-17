Thieves steal equipment from small landscaping business owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people are crunching the numbers during the coronavirus pandemic, trying to make sure they can pay the bills and put food on the table.
Unfortunately, crime is not taking a break. Thieves hit one Louisville man’s ability to make a living.
David Tapp has been doing landscaping for several decades.
“Thirty years,” Tapp said. “Yes, most of my customers I’ve had for 25 plus years.”
He runs a small lawn-care company, with about 30 contracts to take care of the lawns for a few small cities and local homeowners. When the weather is nice, it keeps him pretty busy.
About three weeks ago, thanks to the weather, David’s lawn care season started earlier than normal this year. He’s been back to work for the past 3 weeks, thankful to be bringing money in as an essential business while other things have shut down.
Tapp’s son Brayden says he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps someday. Lately, he’s been tagging along while his dad works.
“I get to see him work and I like get to help him sometimes,” he said.
On Tuesday morning, Tapp’s work came to a screeching halt.
“We drove around back to load up our equipment like a normal day and we got halfway down and noticed it was all gone,” Tapp said.
The trailer and two mowers parked outside his apartment were nowhere to be found.
“All that was left was the little ball hitch that was torched off,” Tapp’s son told WAVE 3 News. “I didn’t know what to think because it was crazy and it was the first time his equipment got stolen.”
“I was crushed,” Tapp said. “I was lost. I didn’t know what to do.”
He called and filed a police report with LMPD over the phone. He estimates the equipment is worth about $8,800.
“[The mowers] were on the trailer, with the safety lock, yes,” Tapp said, “backed in. And it’s been there for 4 and a half years and no body has ever done this so I would have never expected this when I woke up Tuesday morning.”
He said one of the mowers was a SCAG a 52 inch hydro-walk behind mower. The other was a SCAG 36-inch advantage deck walk behind mower.
The trailer would have some distinguishing marks on it.
“Part of it broke off on the left hand side so we put a piece of angle iron and did a weld job but it’s not the best in the world,” Tapp described. “It’s very rough, you can see the welds plus a hole in it.”
The landscaper said he is financing some mowers trying to play catch up on the work .
He just wants the people who did this to return it all, so he can continue is work and not worry about the uncertainty of being able to make a living.
“Don’t steal from other people,” he said. “You don’t have any idea how much you hurt us.”
